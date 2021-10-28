Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her wedding photos with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted some beautiful, memorable photos with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram, weeks after they announced separation. The actress has deleted around 100 pictures, majorly all from their wedding. There are a few deleted photos from their holidays together as well.

Looks like, Sam is moving on in her life and is slowly deleting all the memories with Chay. However, with a few exceptions, she still has kept photos of her and Naga Chaitanya with family and friends. Photos of Naga Chaitanya with their pet Hash also exist on her IG feed. He Instagram account is slowly turning out to be all about her work, fashion and herself. As we all know, the Oh Baby actress is quite active on Instagram and she always treated us to some amazing photos of Chay as he always kept himself away from social media.

Here are a few photos that are still on her timeline:

After visiting Rishikesh with Shilpa Reddy, Sam has now taken a trip to Dubai with stylist Preetham Jukalker and makeup artist Sadhana Singh.

After they announced their divorce, Akkineni Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, tweeted, "With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength."

Also Read: Samantha & Naga Chaitanya: Tollywood's couple who started with Ye Maaya Chesave to the unexpected end

On the work front, Samantha has wrapped up shoots of her two upcoming films- Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.