Samantha Ruth Prabhu dishes bikini body goals in neon look and sunglasses during her vacation in Bali; PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Bali for a vacation amid acting hiatus for six months. From embracing tranquility, to enjoying wilderness beaches and food, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day on social media. It's clearly visible that she is making the most of her break. The Oo Antava beauty has now shared a photo with her friend as she set for a workout session

Samantha is making it a point to not miss her daily dose of fitness even during the vacation. The actress is also giving glimpses of her fitness sessions in Bali and leaving everyone stunned. Today, she clicked a selfie in the car with her friend as she is set for a new fitness routine. Clad in a neon orange bralette, the actress is all smiles with a pink hat on her head and black sunglasses. She also wore minimalist accessories like studs and necklace around her neck.

Samantha shares selfie with her friend as she heads for workout session in Bali

Samantha's glimpses from her Bali vacation

Yesterday, Samantha shared a video of doing an acrobatic stunt with the help of other trainers in Bali. She was seen doing a balancing position with hands and feet on the ground with the help of her friend Anusha Swamy. She captioned, "This is how we party."

Samantha has been on a new journey that's all about healing and exploring. The actress recently underwent a makeover as she chopped off her hair and got a new look. She went for a short bob haircut and posted a video flashing her widest smiling and looking joyous as ever as the wind ruffles through her short hair.

Takes break from acting

Before heading to Bali, the Shaakuntalam actress began her sabbatical with blessings from the divine and spent a few days at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. She also attended a mediation session and revealed how she struggled with her thoughts.

After wrapping up work commitments, the Yashoda actress confirmed that she is taking a break from work in a note that read, "A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming.” She took this decision to focus on her health and also reportedly receive treatment for the autoimmune condition myositis.



