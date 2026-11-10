Samantha Ruth Prabhu ditches the traditions with a casual baby bump photo, says ‘Consider this my maternity shoot’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives fans a peek into her pregnancy journey, and her latest Instagram post is winning hearts for its simplicity. While elaborate maternity photoshoots have become a popular trend among celebrities, the actor decided to keep things casual and put her own fun spin on the trend with a relaxed picture showcasing her baby bump.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fun take on maternity photoshoot

In the picture, Samantha can be seen lounging comfortably on a sofa surrounded by cushions. Dressed in a red printed kurta paired with white bottoms, she completed her laid-back look with sunglasses. Resting both hands on her baby bump, the actor stretched out her legs and posed. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she added a witty caption that read, "Consider this my maternity shoot."

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru prepare to welcome their first child

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025, in the presence of close family members and friends. The couple are preparing to embrace parenthood as they await the arrival of their first child together. The actor recently shared a glimpse of Raj getting ready for the new addition to their family. He was seen assembling a baby monitor floor stand while doing preparation ahead of the baby's arrival.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram this year, in which she also served as a producer. She is also associated with the upcoming Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Blo*dy Kingdom. Samantha currently is seen hosting the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil.

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