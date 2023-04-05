Samantha Ruth Prabhu dolls up in vanity van; Celebrates 4 years of Majili, says 'let's kill with Kushi'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses, who enjoys a massive fan base. She is quite active on social media and keeps connected with her fans. Today, the actress shared a glimpse from her vanity van as she got ready. Samantha also celebrated 4 years of her blockbuster film Majili, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a pic as she preps for her shoot. She is seen getting her makeup and hair done with closed eyes as the pic was clicked. She captioned the pic, 'Rise up baby' with the song Flooded by Kaija in the background.

Take a look at Samantha's pic here:



Samantha celebrates 4 years of her blockbuster film Majili

Meanwhile, Samantha is also celebrating 4 years of her blockbuster film Majili, which also featured Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. On Majili completing 4 years of release today, the actress shared a candid pic with director Shiva Nirvana. She wrote, "I love you Shiva Nirvana. Thank you for Sravani. And now let's kill em with Aaradhya #Kushi #4YearaofMajili."

The Yashoda actress shared a video of her introduction scene in Majili and the response of audiences cheers and whistles.

About Kushi

For the unversed, Samantha is working again with director Shiva Nirvana for the upcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda is the male lead of the film. The team recently wrapped up a schedule in Kochi and are planning to finish the shoot very soon.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are part of the film in significant roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer. Kushi will release on September 1 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.