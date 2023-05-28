Samantha Ruth Prabhu dons fancy Louis Vuitton pillow comfort fur chappals that come with an insane price tag

Samantha was papped at Hyderabad airport today morning in her comfy look. She seemed to be in a vacation-ready outfit while sporting loose white pants with a tank top and a hoodie jacket tied at the waist. However, what caught our attention were her Louis Vuitton pool slides. Deliciously comfortable, these branded flats come at an insane price tag of Rs 2,58,097 approx.

What's so special about this pair of slides? This comfy mule is crafted from soft mink fur for instant warmth. LV initials and monogram flowers on it are the highlights. However, the advantage of these chappals is it has an anatomic footbed finish and are extremely light in weight. 90s staple, Samantha's latest look is perfect and can be worn for a laidback brunch or to the airport.

Check out Samantha's latest look below:

Samantha has been shooting back-to-back for her two big upcoming projects- Kushi and Citadel India. After wrapping an important and last schedule of Raj and DK's Citadel in Mumbai, Sam recently returned to Hyderabad.

Looks like she is heading for a much-deserved break. Earlier today, she also posted a selfie and wrote, "The month of madness begins."

Is Samantha heading for a much-deserved vacation to the mountains?

Talking about Kushi, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this romantic drama is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023 in Telugu and with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The major part of the film has been shot in Kashmir and Kerala.

Talking of Citadel, the Indian series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to release sometime in September 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

