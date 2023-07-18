Samantha Ruth Prabhu dresses up in white ethnic, enjoys monsoon weather during her sabbatical; PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarted her sabbatical with a road temple and blessing from Lord. Now, she is enjoying the monsoon weather and rains. The actress shared a glimpse of relishing the cosy weather, sky, and greenery around her. She posed for a photo in a beautiful white dress amid rainy weather.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself in a white ethnic suit. She is seen wearing a beautiful and comfortable white ethnic kurta set and posing from her back without showing her face. The actress is seen standing in rainwater with greenery trees, white flowers, and a blue sky in the background. It makes for such a beautiful painting kind of portrait.

Samantha has been sharing glimpses of her sabbatical since the last few days. She first went on a road trip and enjoyed classic Tamil songs including Thalapathy Vijay's Mellinamae. The actress first visited Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore. The beauty wore an orange salwar suit and photos went viral on social media.



Samantha takes a break from work

After wrapping up the shoot of Citadel and Kushi, Samantha decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. she will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US.

A source close to her revealed to Pinkvilla that Samantha decided to take a break because of her hectic year. "Starting with the Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," reveals a source.

The actress first wrapped up a shoot of the Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is scheduled to release on September 1. Following this, she completed the last schedule of her Hindi web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai as well.



ALSO READ: Monday Motivation: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's diet secrets for a glowing skin and fitness