Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops a comment on Ananya Panday's sizzling look in red co-ord set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment on Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's sizzling look in the red co-ord set. The Dream Girl 2 actress posted a few photos thigh-high slit skirt and red bralette and Samantha was one of the few celebs who liked and commented as well. She reacted to the pics with fire emoticons.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite close to many celebs in Bollywood. She reacted to Ananya's sizzling look in red and we couldn't agree any less. Furthermore, Lust Stories 2 actress, Tamannaah Bhatia commented on the photo with love emoticons.

The photograph captures Ananya Panday exuding glamour in a stunning crimson outfit. She donned a form-fitting, thigh-high slit skirt, perfectly complemented by a matching red bralette. Panday's striking allure was accentuated by her flowing locks, striking makeup, and understated accessories. The actress is presently reveling in the triumph of her latest film, Dream Girl 2, in which she stars alongside Ayushman Khurrana.

Here's how Samantha reacted to Ananya Panday's sizzling red look

Samantha enjoys Kushi's success during her acting break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting. She made a decision to take a sabbatical from acting for about six months to focus on her health. From attending yoga sessions at Isha Yoga Centre, to vacations, and more, the actress has been on a journey of healing, exploring, and spending time with loved ones.

The actress, who recently returned to India from the US, was clicked at the Mumbai airport again during the weekend. She is heading out of the city again. However, it is not known where the actress is off to.

Meanwhile, the popular actress is currently enjoying the success of her recently released romantic film Kushi. The Vijay Deverakonda starrer has been receiving thunderous responses at the box office ever since its release on Friday. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. She played the role of Aaradhya, the wife of Vijay aka Viplav in the film.



