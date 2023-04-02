Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops a comment on her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan's look from NMACC gala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are headlining the Indian installment of the Citadel franchise. It is a spin-off to The Russo Brothers’ Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. Citadel will have multiple spin-offs in various countries, and the Indian installment is being helmed by renowned creator duo Raj and DK. Earlier, when a troll called out to Samantha that she lost all her charm after being diagnosed with Myositis, Varun Dhawan responded to the troll by saying that he feels bad for the troll.

Samantha’s comment on Varun Dhawan’s post

In his latest post, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share photos from the most-happening NMACC gala event. Sporting an all-black outfit, the actor uploaded a series of snaps and wrote, “Last night. In @manishmalhotra05 at the @nmacc.india night 2 @tianakamtephotography” Reacting to the photo, Samantha dropped fire emojis in the comment.

Take a look at Varun’s post here:

Fans reacted to the photo and wrote, “Alexa play .. ham dil de chuke sanam.” Another commented, “We have only one heart, how many times will you win.” While another fan wrote, “Varun decided to wake up and serve.”

About NMACC event

The opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre took place on March 31. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, and others were seen marking their presence.

Samantha ‘s work front

Samantha is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film, which also stars Dev Mohan and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, is set for theatrical release on April 14. Next up, she will be seen in the much-awaited Kushi, which co-stars Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is also busy shooting for the web series Citadel.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu teaches how to multitask as the actress meditates inside the car with a face mask on