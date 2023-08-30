Samantha Ruth Prabhu embarks on a self-driving road trip under the Sun; Can you guess where she's heading to?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a break from work and is enjoying every day to her fullest. Ever since her sabbatical, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day activities on social media. After a short vacation in New York, the actress has now shared glimpses of the fun road trip in California, United States of America.

Samantha took to the Instagram story and shared a peek of her road trip. The actress is seen enjoying a self-driving sunny day during her road trip to California. She is all smiles, riding, and enjoying the music. Sam also shared a breathtaking view of the sea from Big Sur, California.

A few days ago, the actress was on vacation in New York. She attended the 41st India Parade in New York and enjoyed a holiday with her family members. The actress also shared photos and videos from her vacation time.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes on a road trip during her acting sabbatical

Samantha enjoys a break from work

For the unversed, after wrapping up her work commitments, Samantha has taken a break from work. She took a decision to take pause from acting for six months to focus on her health. The actress will be receiving treatment for her myositis condition and shall head to the US as well. As per reports, she will stay in the country for two months with her mom to get proper treatment.

During her sabbatical, from attending yoga sessions at Isha Yoga Centre, vacations, and more, the actress has been on a journey of healing, exploring, and spending time with loved ones.



Kushi gears up for release in September

Meanwhile, while Samantha is on the road trip, her upcoming film Kushi is gearing up for grand release on September 1. The actress has been paired up with Vijay Deverakonda and their chemistry is a total show-stealer of the film. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the promotions have been going in full swing.

