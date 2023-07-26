Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a peaceful moment as she chills in 4 degree ice bath for 6 minutes straight; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on her much-hyped acting break. If you thought that the actress would keep a low profile during this time, then you were luckily wrong. She has been active on social media, sharing interesting tidbits from her time off.

Now, the actress has shared a video of her taking a plunge into an ice bath for six straight minutes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a plunge into a 4 degree Celsius ice bath for 6 minutes straight

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a path of exploration during her time off from work

Like the video in which she can be seen taking a dip in a 4 degree Celsius ice bath, Samantha has been sharing what she has been up to during her off time on social media. Her loyal fan following was worried that during the break, the actress would distance herself not just from films but also from social media. But no, luckily, the actress has been sharing her candid moments on her Instagram, which will certainly make many wish to pack their bags and set off for a vacation.

Pictures from her Bali vacation make it evident that Samantha and her gang are having an absolute blast during this time. It was mere days ago that Samantha announced she would be taking a break from her acting career for a while. Health-related issues were widely reported and circulated as the reason for the actress’s sudden break.

There has been an overwhelming amount of love directed towards Samantha, especially in the recent past. There is no denying the fact that she remains one of the most beloved actresses of the recent past. After a great start, her career witnessed several ups and downs like any other star's. But her persistence led the actress to overcome all of the roadblocks in her way.

It is great to see the actress prioritize herself and take some time off from work at a time when she is flooded with offers. After Kushi and Citadel, it will take a while for Samantha to be featured on our screens, but till then, we will have to be content with peaceful moments like the one she just shared on social media.