Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys her happy and cosy moment in a bathrobe on Bhutan vacation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been vacationing in Bhutan during her hyped acting break. The actress is known to share her candid moments and unreserved side with her fans through Instagram. Samantha continued this tradition as she posted glimpses of her leisure time during the Bhutan vacation.

The joint post of Samantha and her friend Krésha Bajaj was captioned thusly, "Instagram vs Reality at the beautiful @sixsensesbhutan Thimphu with @samantharuthprabhuoffl love - magic - travel diaries - bhutan - thimphu #sixsensesbhutan #sixsensesthimphu" Throughout this year, the Super Deluxe actress has constantly shared moments of her vacationing across the world, which has got her fans all excited.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of her Bhutan vacation on Instagram

Check out the pictures from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Bhutan vacation here:

Well, these aren’t the first pictures of her vacationing in Bhutan making it on Samantha's Instagram feed, as she already posted about her time there in a post a few days ago. The moments that the actress chose to share from her trip have got her fans hyped, and it is beyond evident from the pictures that Samantha is having a great time with friends at her newest vacation destination. Fans also started commenting on the Instagram post and praising their favorite, with one user writing, "Looking like a wow"

Another Instagram user wrote, "So beautiful and sweet happy diwali mam."

Even though the Oh Baby actress is currently on an acting break, during which time she won’t be actively working, her fans continue to support and keep tabs on each and every move Samantha makes, without fail.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

It goes without saying that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after actresses in present-day South Indian cinema, and she has maintained this status for over a decade now. Her ability to pull in the crowd for her films isn’t one to be debated, and whenever she gets the right scripts, Samantha has also proven her might as a talented actor. Last seen in Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, there is still no clarity on Samantha’s upcoming acting ventures.

But it is already known that pretty soon we will get to see the actress in Raj and DK’s Indian adaptation of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel, along with Varun Dhawan.

