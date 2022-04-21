Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a lavish meal in Dubai & her captivating smile steals the show; PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took off for Dubai for a holiday with her sister a couple of days ago. The sibling duo is making the most of their downtime. Force a habit, the Yashoda actress has been sharing glimpses from her stay, the latest of which is a picture of the dinner time. In the photo, Samantha is looking all ravishing in a gorgeous orange dress. However, the show stopper was her stunning smile that went to her eyes, making them shine.

Another update from the vacay was a sneak peek from her yoga session there. Sitting on a yoga mat, ready to work out, the Shaakuntalam star mentioned that her trainer doesn't leave her even on holidays.

Check out the picture below:

Now coming to her work, Samantha is all set for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The much-anticipated flick with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead will be out on April 28.

She is also likely to share the screen with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's next. The project was launched today in the presence of the Arjun Reddy star, but as Samantha is currently in Dubai, she was unavailable for the event. If reports are to be believed, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and will have music rendered by Hridayam composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab.

She further has some other exciting ventures lined up for release. These include the pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish and the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar.

