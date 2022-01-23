Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys scenic beauty of Switzerland; Says ‘Could get used to this’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently vacationing in Switzerland. She has been treating her fans with a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram every now and then. On Sunday evening, ‘The Family Man’ actress shared a photo from her trip and it was surreal. In the photograph, she wore a black crop top with well-fitted jeans. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail. In the photo, the 34-year-old actress was seen posing, facing towards the scenic beauty of her holiday destination.

While sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “Could get used to this” along with a white heart emoticon. As soon as she posted the photo, her fans could not keep calm and started showering love into the comment section. A fan wrote, “Wow.” Another fan wrote, “Love it” along with a heart emoticon. Earlier, Samantha had shared her skiing experience from the trip with her fans on the ‘gram. She had also shared a video of her acing the snow sport. In the similar post, she had also shared her picture from the snowy mountains of Switzerland and wrote, "Day 4 is when the magic happens. #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun."

See Samantha’s post here:

On the work front, Samantha recently made headlines for her cameo song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The song garnered much appreciation from her fans. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Last year, she made an impactful Bollywood debut with the web series The Family Man 2.

She is currently waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film.

