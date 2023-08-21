Samantha Ruth Prabhu explores New York, sweats out in gym and enjoys delicious meal with family; See PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a sabbatical from films. The actress recently went to New York to attend the Indian Parade and made sure to explore the city. She shared a series of photos from her sojourn and it was all about capturing the beauty of the city. The actress, who is a fitness freak also hit the gym and sweated it out hard. Samantha shared glimpses of her New York trip and wrote, wrote, “Something in the Newyork air." In the first photo, New York's tall buildings, sipping coffee, and, working out at the gym, and enjoying a delicious meal with family. In one of the photos, she is also seen posing in front of the Statue of Liberty. As soon as she shared the photos, fans showered with likes and comments. A fan wrote, “The 6th slide has my WHOLE HEART oh Sam!! and this trip seems more like family time."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives glimpses of her New York trip

On August 20, Samantha Ruth Prabhu represented India in the biggest annual India Day Parade in New York. Pictures and videos of Samantha from the 41st India Day Parade went viral on social media. She was all smiles walking and waving with her fans on the streets.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Samantha decided to step back from acting for at least six months now. The actress wants to focus on her health following a hectic year. She will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US. The Yashoda actress is gearing up for the grand release of the upcoming romantic film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is scheduled to release on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. A few days ago, she also attended the promotions of Kushi despite being on a break. The actress won hearts with her performance at Kushi musical concert, which was held last Sunday. She also promised to be back very soon when she addressed her fans at the event.

