Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes beauty in classic orange Devnaagri suit as she visits Golden Temple Vellore; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently paid a visit to the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple. The actress shared the news of her visit to the famous temple in Vellore through her social media platform. Samantha was accompanied by producer Jagadish Palanisamy on her visit. As is known to all, the actress has currently taken an acting break owing to health-related issues.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits the Golden Temple in Vellore

The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress was seen wearing an orange-colored Devnaagri suit during her temple visit. The fabulous kurta set worn by the actress costs Rs 21,500. Samantha looked lovely as always, as she exuded grace in her classic attire.

For the temple visit, the actress was accompanied by producer Jagadish Palanisamy. The actress shared pictures from the visit on her social media, which makes it clear that she is exploring her break time.

Check out pictures from Samantha's temple visit here:

Samantha had announced that she would take a break from acting in films for a while now. This break was touted to be due to her health issues. It is well known that the actress has had a tough time in recent years with regard to her health. There is no denying that Samantha will be back on the screen soon with another interesting film.

On the professional front

Even during her break time, we will get to see the actress on our screens. The Indian installation of Citadel, which is also named the same, has Samantha reuniting with Raj and DK after The Family Man Season 2. The series will also star Varun Dhawan alongside the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress.



On the big screen, she will next appear in Kushi, her much-awaited film with Vijay Deverakonda. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is headed for a September release. A romantic film, Kushi is expected to be the one that will be a game-changer for the careers of both Vijay and Samantha.

ALSO READ: Jailer: Rajinikanth starrer lands into trouble over its title; Makers issue legal statement