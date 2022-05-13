Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak and her latest intense workout video from Kashmir proves it

As we all know, discipline is the key to achieving your goals and nobody better than Samantha Ruth Prabhu can set the right example of it. The stunner is currently shooting for her next Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer untitled film in Kashmir. Amidst the shoot, she is taking enough time for her routine workout.

And when we say fitness, hands-down, it has to be Samantha. Deadlifts, squats, aerobics to aerial yoga— you name it and she has tired all out. The Oh Baby actress shared a video of her working out in the gym, under the watchful eyes of her trainer. Sharing her latest workout video from Kashmir, Sam wrote, "Early mornings with the team...wherever I go....there is no escaping these crazies."

Take a look:

"She really loves big lifts. She loves deadlifts, push-ups, and squats and if you see the videos, she has now got good mobility. She is now doing squats like a pro. She is like a small monster who likes to lift heavyweights. She lifts double her body weight. Soon you'll see her up the game in new videos," Samantha's fitness trainer Junaid exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla in one of the interviews.

