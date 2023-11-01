Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her flawless no makeup look as she drops important life lesson; see PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the trendiest and most happening actresses in Indian cinema has been active on social media, especially for the last few weeks. Recently, the actress also dropped a new picture on her official Instagram story, and her fans should take a look at it and uphold a special life lesson she has shared.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special life lesson with surreal photo

Samantha shared a surreal photo of her flaunting her flawless makeup-free skin. The actress looked radiant and exuded glow. Along with the picture, she also shared a priceless message and said, “If you stumble, make it part of the dance.”

The quote though quite popular does not date back to a single origin. The quote signifies the elements of people running behind the hopes for perfectionism which done too much can end up being a bigger problem.

The Kushi actress urged her fans to follow through with the idea of this quote and hold on to the mistakes one may make in their lifetime. To understand that you’re only human and not to be afraid of mistakes.

More about Samantha’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in Mumbai, fulfilling her brand endorsements. The actress had been on a six-month-long break from her acting ventures so she could focus more on her health and treatments.

Moreover, the Super Deluxe actress was last seen in the Telugu language romantic comedy film Kushi, along with Vijay Deverakonda. Other than that, she is also part of the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel.

The Indian adaptation of Citadel is being directed by the Family Man director duo Raj & DK for Amazon Prime Video and more interestingly, Varun Dhawan will feature in the lead role, marking his first acting role with the directors and Samantha.

Furthermore, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will feature in her debut Hollywood film titled Chennai Stories which will release in both English and Tamil languages.

