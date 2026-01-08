Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her mangalsutra as she arrives at Hyderabad airport with her husband Raj Nidimoru, VIDEOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru entered wedlock on December 1, 2025, in an intimate wedding ceremony. A month after their marriage, the duo were spotted together at the Hyderabad airport, with the actress flaunting her mangalsutra.

VIDEOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru enjoy a fun chat as they arrive at the airport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were spotted arriving at the Hyderabad airport and were papped as they walked out of the venue. The actress was seen donning an all-black ensemble, accentuating her look with a stylish belt. As she walked out with her husband, Samantha was seen flaunting her mangalsutra.

Meanwhile, Raj was dressed in a brown shirt paired with blue denim jeans, with his sunglasses tucked into his shirt.

For those unaware, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru had been in a relationship for several years and reportedly fell in love during the shoot of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The duo was spotted together at multiple locations over the past few months and were often seen celebrating various occasions together.

The couple kept their wedding ceremony intimate, with only 30 guests in attendance. Samantha later shared the official wedding pictures on her social media handles.

Earlier, the actress had also shared pictures from her honeymoon trip to Lisbon with her husband, where they were seen enjoying the culture and beauty of the city.

On a related note, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The Ye Maaya Chesave co-stars tied the knot in 2017 after transitioning from friends to partners. However, in 2021, the couple announced their separation and later finalized their divorce. Following the separation, Chaitanya began dating Sobhita Dhulipala and married her in 2024.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make a return to Telugu cinema with her next film, Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress recently shared the first look of the movie, featuring her in a housewife-like attire and sporting an intense expression.

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the action drama is based on a concept by her husband. Apart from Sam, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah in a key role.

Moreover, Samantha also has the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in her lineup.

