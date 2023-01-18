Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her 'not so delicate muscles' in the latest gym pic
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was called weak for the health condition Myositis so she hit back subtly with her latest Instagram post.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. She is one of the actresses who know how to hit back at trolls like a boss. Recently, she was called weak for the health condition Myositis and now she replied subtly with her latest Instagram post.
The Yashoda actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a pic from the gym. However, it's not a usual workout pic. She flaunted her muscle and called herself 'not so delicate'. In the photo, Samantha wore a pink and brown top as she showed off her muscles. The actor posed with one of her fists near her face and her elbow resting on a piece of equipment. Samantha seemingly smiled as she looked at the mirror in front of her.
Her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh smiled and clicked her picture. Samantha wrote, "Not so delicate (smiling face with horns emoji) @junais.shaikh88." She also added the hashtag--if I can you can.
Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:
Samantha's epic response to trolls
Samantha's post comes a week after the news portal took to Twitter and shared her pictures from the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and made a comment on her. The tweet read, "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."Samantha, who is unfazed by all the negativity coming her way, retweeted the post with a caption that reads: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here’s some love from me to add to your glow."
The actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her biggest support systems in life. Samantha shared a pic of Hash and Sasha sitting on a sofa and called them her 'biggest support'. She captioned the post, "Don’t worry mommy.. I got your back#chroniclesofbeingcute #hashandsaasha."
Diagnosed with Myositis
Last year in November, Samantha took to Instagram and revealed that she has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis.
A few days after sharing that she has Myositis, Samantha got emotional in an interview and said, As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”
Samantha also clarified that her disease is not life-threatening to what a few publications are writing. “I want to clear up one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she said.
Professional front
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. Recently the trailer was released and the audience was impressed with the actress' performance. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, Mohan Babu and more.
