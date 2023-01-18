Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her 'not so delicate muscles' in the latest gym pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. She is one of the actresses who know how to hit back at trolls like a boss. Recently, she was called weak for the health condition Myositis and now she replied subtly with her latest Instagram post. The Yashoda actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a pic from the gym. However, it's not a usual workout pic. She flaunted her muscle and called herself 'not so delicate'. In the photo, Samantha wore a pink and brown top as she showed off her muscles. The actor posed with one of her fists near her face and her elbow resting on a piece of equipment. Samantha seemingly smiled as she looked at the mirror in front of her.

Her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh smiled and clicked her picture. Samantha wrote, "Not so delicate (smiling face with horns emoji) @junais.shaikh88." She also added the hashtag--if I can you can. Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

Samantha's epic response to trolls Samantha's post comes a week after the news portal took to Twitter and shared her pictures from the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and made a comment on her. The tweet read, "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."Samantha, who is unfazed by all the negativity coming her way, retweeted the post with a caption that reads: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here’s some love from me to add to your glow."

