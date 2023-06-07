Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts toned abs after intense workout; Enjoys ice cream, makes a call to 'Hope'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak. Be it midnight or vacation, she always makes sure to sweat it out and set major fitness inspo. On Tuesday night, she shared a glimpse of her workout in the gym and flaunted her toned physique. The actress proves the term 'no pain no gain' perfectly right.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a video of working out in the gym with her trainer. She captioned, “Always happy to share the pain - 100 reps each self calf raises." After the intense workout, she flaunted her toned physique and abs with a big smile on her face.

After a tiring workout, Samantha played with a dog on the streets of Turkey, enjoyed a cup of ice cream and excitedly shared a photo of the same. The actress also made a special call to hope. She shared a picture, where she was seen ‘making a call’ to ‘hope’ at a public phone bhoot. The actress posed for a picture with the receiver in her hand and a big smile on her face. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Calling hope."

Professional front

Samantha is currently in Turkey for the shoot of her upcoming film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay Deverakonda, who is the lead actor, returned to India a few days ago. The duo reportedly shot for an important song in the country. Earlier, Samantha and Vijay shared glimpses from Turkey and they went viral on social media.

Kushi marks the second collaboration after Mahanati. The film revolves around an unconventional love story. Kushi is scheduled to release worldwide on September 1. The actress is also busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan, directed by Raj and DK.

Samantha's Hollywood project is also expected to go on floors soon as well. The film is reportedly titled Chennai Stories and will feature Vivek Kalra in the lead role. This is Samantha's first English feature film. It is expected to be released in English and Tamil. The movie will reportedly be shot in Chennai and the United Kingdom.

