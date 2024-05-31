Samantha Ruth Prabhu focuses on strength training amid myositis diagnosis; lifts 42 KGS heavyweight at gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her exceptional onscreen presence is a complete fitness freak in real life. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself while working out in the gym. Similarly, Samantha has dropped a video from her weight training session at the gym on May 31.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns beast mode on in the gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very active on Instagram where the diva often shares positive messages about body development and mental wellbeing with her fans and followers. On a related note, the Shaakuntalam actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself from the gym.

Posting the video from her workout session, she wrote, ''Going up up up #42kgs Almost backkkkkk. The struggle is real''.

Check her heavy workout video here:

The Yashoda actress is seen crushing heavy bench press lifts of 42 kg in the video. Adding to the workout session, she didn’t forget to mention her trainer Junaid Shaikh who has been providing her with health tips for a very long time now.

It is incredible to see Samantha push her limits and be so dedicated to her fitness. The actress has been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder that weakens one's muscles. It is no joke that she is lifting 42 kilos during her weight training session. Kudos to her!

Recently, Samantha hit the headlines for securing the 13th spot in IMDb’s Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade list. She has beaten stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah Bhatia to achieve this spot.

What's next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha is gearing up for Citadel: Honey Bunny. It is the Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel.

The original series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version. The creators of this exciting web series are Sita R. Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D. K.

Apart from that, the Kushi actress announced her next project, Bangaram, on the special occasion of her 37th birthday. The film claims to show her in an unseen avatar.

As per reports, the Theri actress is also in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar to feature in his next big venture opposite superstar Allu Arjun. However, no official confirmation has been made on this.

