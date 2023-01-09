Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional at Shaakuntalam trailer launch; Gives a heartfelt speech
Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam and got emotional as she gave a heartfelt speech.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. Today, the trailer has been released in all South languages and Hindi with a grand launch event in Hyderabad. The actress attended the event and got emotional as she gave a heartfelt speech. As Samantha made her entry on the stage to speak, she got emotional but was also very grateful for her fans and the response to the trailer.
Samantha started the speech by asking her fans if they liked the trailer. “We have been waiting for this moment this very long time. Very soon, Shaakuntalam movie will be releasing and today trailer launch. We are very happy with your response. And today, I took so much strength that I should definitely come here. I fixed to come here for the respect and admiration towards director Gunasekhar. For some people, cinema is just a part of life but for Gunasekhar sir cinema is only his life. He takes out every cinema with his life. He took out Shaakuntalam with all his life and hard work too. I hope to see your love and appreciation after the trailer launch and that's why I came here, the actress said in her speech.”
She added, “when we hear the narration, every actor hopes it comes the best but sometimes some magic happens that goes beyond our imagination and after I watched Shaakuntalam, that's how I felt. It's so much more than what I expected. I fell at Gunasekhar's feet and said so so thank you sir. And in life how many ever struggles I may face, one thing never changes that is how much I love cinema and how much cinema loves me back. With Shaakuntalam, I believe that your love for me will increase.”
Watch Samantha’s emotional speech at Shaakunatalam trailer launch here:
Samantha's fans are showering love on her to see her strong. The actress looked beautiful in an off-white sheer saree with a sleeveless blouse at the trailer launch. She left her tresses open and added glasses to her ethnic look. She also held a divine chain in her hand throughout the trailer launch and also posted a pic on Instagram.
Shaakuntalam trailer
The trailer of Shaakuntalam is a visual treat. Samantha is introduced as the first abandoned child in human history and the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra, princess Shakuntala. The romance with Dev Mohan, who is playing Dushyanta, and VFX, and cinematography looks top-notch. The film is about Shakuntala’s fight for her love and the repercussions she has to face for the same.
About Shaakuntalam
Conceptualized and directed by Gunasekhar, the venture has been backed by the production banner Gunaa Teamworks, Shaakuntalam is finally slated to be out in the cinema halls on 17th February this year. Shaakuntalam is a mythological movie based on the play Abhijnanashakuntalam, written by poet Kalidasa. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also perform prominent roles in the forthcoming drama, along with others. The film also marks the debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha.
