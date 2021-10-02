Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting Rs 200 crore as alimony after divorce with Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have parted ways after four years of marriage. The star couple officially announced the news with a note on their respective social media handles. The duo requested their fans and media to allow them privacy. Ever since the announcement of their divorce, several reports of the actress demanding alimony of Rs 200 crore were doing rounds on the internet. Now as per the latest reports, the Akkineni family is said to have worked out an alimony amount to around Rs 200 crore, but the actress has refused to take any money.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the Akkineni family worked out alimony of an amount around Rs 200 crore and offered it to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the actress reportedly refused to take any money citing that she is a self-made, independent woman and does not require any alimony.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya divorce announcement notes say that both mutually agreed to part their ways but shall remain, friends, as they know each other for decades. The official statements issued by the actors read as, “After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support”.