Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her biggest support systems; Can you guess?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. The actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her biggest support systems in life. And we bet you to guess. Well, it's none other than her furry babies, Hash and Saasha.
Samantha shared a pic of Hash and Sasha sitting on a sofa and called them her 'biggest support'. She captioned the post, "Don’t worry mommy.. I got your back#chroniclesofbeingcute #hashandsaasha." She enjoys a massive fan following and used to often maintain a close relationship with her fans through social media. However, since the last few months, the actress has been missing out on action due to the hard times in her personal life and her health condition Myositis.
Take a look at Samantha's biggest supports Hasha and Saasha:
Samantha gives back to trolls like a boss
Recently, Samantha won the internet with her savage reply to a 'negative' post. A popular Twitter page shared a pic of Samantha from Shaakuntalam trailer launch saying the actress 'lost all her charm and glow' post her myositis diagnosis. However, Samantha, who is unfazed by all the negativity coming her way, retweeted the post with a caption that reads: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here’s some love from me to add to your glow."
Samantha is basking in the good trailer response to the upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a 'thank you' note, along with a lovely pic of herself in off white saree. "Thank you for today,"
About Shaakuntalam
The trailer of Shaakuntalamis a visual treat. Samantha is introduced as the first abandoned child in human history and the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra, princess Shakuntala. The film is about Shakuntala’s fight for her love and the repercussions she has to face for the same.
Shaakuntalam is a cinematic adaptation of the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the famous love story of Dushyanta, and Shakuntala. While Samantha will essay the titular role, Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also perform prominent roles in the forthcoming drama, along with others. The much-hyped project will also mark the acting debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha, who will play Prince Bharat.
