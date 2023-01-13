Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her biggest support systems; Can you guess?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. The actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her biggest support systems in life. And we bet you to guess. Well, it's none other than her furry babies, Hash and Saasha. Samantha shared a pic of Hash and Sasha sitting on a sofa and called them her 'biggest support'. She captioned the post, "Don’t worry mommy.. I got your back#chroniclesofbeingcute #hashandsaasha." She enjoys a massive fan following and used to often maintain a close relationship with her fans through social media. However, since the last few months, the actress has been missing out on action due to the hard times in her personal life and her health condition Myositis.

Take a look at Samantha's biggest supports Hasha and Saasha:

Samantha gives back to trolls like a boss Recently, Samantha won the internet with her savage reply to a 'negative' post. A popular Twitter page shared a pic of Samantha from Shaakuntalam trailer launch saying the actress 'lost all her charm and glow' post her myositis diagnosis. However, Samantha, who is unfazed by all the negativity coming her way, retweeted the post with a caption that reads: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here’s some love from me to add to your glow."

