Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a savage reply to a post that says 'she lost all her charm and glow'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of South Indian cinema is finally back to work after a long gap. The gorgeous actress recently made a public appearance as she revealed the highly anticipated official trailer of her ambitious project Shaakuntalam. Samantha, who has been making headlines after she opened up about her 'myositis' diagnosis, got emotional during the film's trailer launch event and thanked her fans for their constant support in a heartfelt speech. Now, she is winning the internet once again with her savage reply to a 'negative' post. Samantha's savage reply to a post that says 'she lost all her charm and glow'

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures from the Shaakuntalam trailer launch event went viral on social media, a popular Twitter page shared them with a 'sympathy' post saying the actress 'lost all her charm and glow' post her myositis diagnosis. The insensitive post clearly irked the actress's fans and a large group of netizens, who expressed their disappointment in its comments section. However, Samantha, who is unfazed by all the negativity coming her way, retweeted the post with a caption that reads: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here’s some love from me to add to your glow." The netizens are now heaping praise on the actress for her courage and the savage reply she gave to the highly negative and demotivating post. Check out Samantha's tweet below:

Samantha's Thank You post The charming actress, who is overwhelmed with the great response towards the Shaakuntalam trailer and the unconditional love of her fans and followers, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a 'thank you' note, along with a lovely still. "Thank you for today," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is seen giving a flying kiss to the audience at the trailer launch, in the picture. She looked ethereal at the Shaakuntalam trailer launch event, in an ivory organza saree by Devnaagri. The actress completed her look with a pair of statement eyeglasses, minimal accessories, and beach-waved hair. Check out Samantha's Instagram post:

About Shaakuntalam Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing the central character Shakuntala, the love child of Apsara Menaka and Sage Vishwamitra in the movie, which is the cinematic adaptation of poet Kalidasa's legendary play based on a Mahabharata story. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is making his Telugu debut with the film, by playing Shakuntala's estranged husband, King Dushyanta. Allu Arha, the little daughter of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, is making her acting debut by playing the role of King Bharata. The Gunasekhar directorial is slated to hit the theatres in February 2023.

