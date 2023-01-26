Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives glimpse of her autoimmune diet as she shows off strength with rigorous pull-ups; VIDEO

It is well known that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak. She regularly shares videos of intense workouts and inspires fans to stay fit. Now, the actress shared a workout video and gave a glimpse of her autoimmune diet that is all about strength and power. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a workout video from the gym. Clad in tie dye athleisure with a grey crop top, she is seen pulling off rigorous pull ups like a pro. The actress also thanked the music band Gravity in her post for giving her strength to fight on her tough days and used one of their songs Jalalauddin.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings Thank you for the inspiration @whoisgravity You’ve gotten me through some tough days Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think @junaid.shaikh88.” Actor Sophie Choudry commented." Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout video here:

Last year in November, Samantha took to Instagram and revealed that she has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. Upcoming films Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, Mohan Babu and more. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Shaakuntalam

will hit the theatres on February 17. After impressing the audience with trailer, the makers of Shaakuntalam have dropped the melodious second single 'Rushivanamlona' on social media, on January 25, Wednesday. The 'Rushivanamlona' song features the intense romance of Shakuntala and king Dushyanta and their divine union aka 'Gandharva Vivaha' amidst the wild beauty of a forest. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is undergoing treatment for the auto-immune condition Myositis, has started shooting for her upcoming film, Citadel India, co-starring Varun Dhawan. According to our sources, it is a two-week long schedule and the makers are set to make an official announcement of Samantha being part of the Russo Brothers Indian spinoff of the fiction series, Citadel.

