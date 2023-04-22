Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives it back like a boss to a producer who claimed her 'career is over'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave it back subtly yet like a boss to a Tollywood Producer who made shocking claims about her. The producer said that her career as a 'star heroine is over' and uses 'cheap tricks to promote her films'. Now, the actress indirectly reacted to the comments by the producer and posted a screenshot, where she searched why hair grows on ears.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a slipper shot reply to the producer as she shared a screenshot of Google, where she searched 'how do people have hair growing from ears'. The results show that because of 'increased testosterone'. She shared the Google search screenshot on her Instagram story and wrote, "#IYKYK". Well, fans were quick enough to catch that it was an indirect way to give it back to Producer Chitti Babu.

For the unversed, Producer Chittibabu has heavy hair growth near his ears. Several fans shared a pic of the producer with Samantha's reply and supported her. Well, currently, the actress' post has caught huge attention on the Internet. Samantha is not somebody who keeps calm when someone spills badly on her.



Producer Chittibabu makes shocking claims on Samantha

In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine" has ended. He added, "Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets." He also added that she uses sentiments and sympathy to promote her films. Now ahead of Shaakuntalam, she did the same trying to get sympathy saying she planned to do the role before she dies and went on record that she was unable to speak as she couldn’t get her voice out of her throat. Every time sentiment will not work", Chittibabu stated.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The actress will be seen next in Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

