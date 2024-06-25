Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us a glimpse into her best vacation outfits and her aesthetic photography

Amidst rumors of Samantha Ruth Prabhu collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan for a patriotic film, the actress has shared a few glimpses from her recent vacation. And, Samantha looks straight out of heaven in her bookmark-worthy vacation outfits.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares stunning pics from her vacation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have taken time off from her busy schedule and is enjoying a relaxing vacation that seems to be somewhere abroad. The Yashoda actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her trip today.

In the first picture, the Majili actress can be seen enjoying perhaps her coffee at an aesthetic local cafe. In another picture, Samantha looks casual yet chic in her uber-cool outfit. Clad in denim, paired with an oversized jacket, the actress opted for classic sunglasses and minimal makeup to complete her look.

The highlight of the photo series is the mirror selfie of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a black dress. The beautiful body-hugging gown, when styled properly can be your perfect go-to outfit for various events.

Last but not least, Samantha posed for a picture in a cute and sexy backless maroon top, paired with jeans which enhanced her beautiful curves.

What’s next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Khushi actress is gearing up for Citadel: Honey Bunny. The upcoming web series will be an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel. The original series starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, while Samantha and Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan will be playing the roles of Honey and Bunny in the Indian version. The series will premiere this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides, Samantha will also be seen in another film, which she announced on her birthday, this year. The film is a little extra special for the actress as it would mark her debut as a producer.

Announcing the news, the Oo Oo Antava sensation unveiled motion and static posters for the tentatively titled Telugu film Bangaram, marking her debut as a producer. Samantha will also play the lead role in the film set for a multi-lingual release in 2025.

Moreover, as per buzz, the Theri actress is set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for Rajkumar Hirani's patriotic film. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

