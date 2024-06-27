Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us a glimpse of her post-workout happiness; looks as fresh as always

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a break for a long time since the release of Kushi last year. However, the actress has been in touch with her fans through social media where she frequently shares life updates.

Meanwhile, the Yashoda star's latest Instagram Story, featuring yoga expert Joanna Michelle, has grabbed loads of attention.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Joanna Michelle pose together in the latest post

The Super Deluxe star took to her Instagram story on June 27, 2024, to share a photo where she is seen standing beside Joanna Michelle, a yoga expert. Samantha revealed that she had a session with her and wrote, "This girl is [fire emojis]."

Joanna also shared the same picture on her social media page, thanking the Shaakuntalam star, and continued, "It is a true honor and pleasure to work with a soul so dedicated to her craft."

Who is Joanna Michelle?

Notably, Michelle is well-known for her skills as a pole dancer. She has been a resident of UAE and New York City where she pursued a career in the world of fitness. In an interview with Stac Jewellery, Joanna opened up on how Indians are slowly developing an interest in pole dancing.

She said that Indians are now starting to make fitness an integral part of their lives, and are often looking for new ways to integrate it into their daily routine. She went on to add that there is more of the right kind of exposure to it in India now, which allows people to see the depth of this art form.

Advertisement

Joanna even addressed her work as a yoga teacher, revealing that she has been a dancer and flexibility coach. She stated that yoga leaves a positive impact on everyone's life and she ensures to add "flexibility drills in the conditioning of a pole class."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

The U Turn star has not signed any film so far. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will share the screen with Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The spy action thriller is releasing on Amazon Prime Video but a release date remains unknown.

As mentioned, the Majili star was last seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic comedy received a mixed response from critics.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda fans can't keep calm as the actor makes a cameo in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD