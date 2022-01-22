Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes skiing in Switzerland, says she’s alive because of THESE two people

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is currently vacationing in Switzerland took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and shared a glimpse of her skiing experience. She even treated her fans to a photograph with her friends. In the photograph, ‘The Family Man’ actress wore a black puffer jacket over a black and white sweater and added a headband. She posed in a restaurant along with her skii instructors.

Sharing the post, Samantha thanked her instructors and revealed to fans that she was alive because of them. Sharing the picture, Samantha wrote, "Still alive because of these two (blushing and raised hands emojis)." and tagged her instructors--Kate McBride and Anthony. Overjoyed with her experience, she used the hashtag, ‘skiing is believing’. Apart from that, Samantha also shared a video of her performing the snow sport.

Earlier, in a similar post, Samantha had shared her picture from the snowy mountains of Switzerland. The actress wore a yellow puffer jacket and white trousers. Sharing it she had written, "Day 4 is when the magic happens. #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun."

In 2021, Samantha was seen in headlines several times, first for an impactful performance in the web series, ‘The Family Man’ season 2, her Bollywood debut, then for her song Oo Antava in ‘Pusha: The Rise’. The song was well received by the audience. Samantha is also likely to make her Hindi film debut too.

In terms of work, Samantha is waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film.

