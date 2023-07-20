Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a new pet named Gelato; Begins her cozy monsoon morning with cuddles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has welcomed a new addition to her family after two dogs Hash and Sasha. The actress introduced her new pet cat named Gelato, which is a grey Persian kitty. She also shared a super cute photo with the cat and it will make you go aww.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a photo with a pet cat to introduce to her fans. In the photo, the Yashoda actress is wearing a red night suit and cuddling her cute cat in the cosy monsoon morning. Her smile is clearly visible on her face as she looks at her paw friend with admiration.

The Oo Antava beauty captioned the photo, "Gelato morning to you."

Samantha begins her six-month break from work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a six-month break from work to focus on her health. After wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming films, she began her sabbatical with a road trip followed by blessings at Golden Temple in Vellore. During her break, it has been revealed that she will be in the healing process, and also shared glimpses from Isha Yoga Centre. On Wednesday, the actress shared photos of doing meditation at Isha Yoga Centre as part of her healing process. Sam also revealed that she struggled with thoughts and sitting calm was very difficult for her.

Samantha decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. She will be focusing on her health, working on herself, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US.

Upcoming projects

The actress first wrapped up a shoot of the Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is scheduled to release on September 1. Following this, she completed the last schedule of her Hindi web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai as well.

