Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a special birthday wish for Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan, ‘Can’t wait for...’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan celebrates his 36th birthday today. The actor who made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year has come a long way from where he started. At present, the actor is working on Citadel, the Indian installment of the franchise originally helmed by the Russo Brothers. Raj & DK will be working on the Indian adaptation. Samantha and Varun who will be sharing screen space for the first time in this series are known to share a great bond.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday wish for Varun Dhawan

Samantha took to her official social media account on Monday morning to wish her Citadel co-star on his birthday. Sharing a video in which Varun Dhawan is seen reciting a dialogue, Samantha wrote, “Happy Birthday @varundvn Can’t wait for everyone to see you kick ass in #Citadel. Wishing you the bestest year andddd you are LEGENDARY.”

For the unversed, Samantha is also going to celebrate her 36th birthday in 4 days. Since Samantha is focusing only on work at present, the actress will have a working birthday. She is expected to join the shoots for Citadel’s new schedule. Last year, the actress spent her birthday on the sets of Kushi.

Take a look at Samantha’s wish here:

Work front

Varun Dhawan will be seen in the series Citadel and fans are super excited. The production has already started and Varun and Samantha are busy shooting for the series in different locations. The highly anticipated project is helmed by renowned creator duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj and DK. Other than this, Varun also has Bawaaal in the pipeline. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role alongside Varun.

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently seen in Shaakuntalam. The actress has also joined the sets of Kushi. The upcoming Telugu film Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Prabhu is scheduled to release on the 1st of September this year.

