Samantha Ruth Prabhu has maintained a low profile over the past couple of months; Here's why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most adored actresses in the Indian Film Industry. While she has primarily worked in South Indian films, she has a fan-following that transcends linguistic barriers. She has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters from South India like Mersal and Rangasthalam. The actress has been keeping a low profile for the last month or so and everyone is wondering where Samantha is, because there has been no activity whatsoever, on any of her social platforms.

As per reports, the actress is not keeping well lately, on the health front. Wgile there is no assured information about her health problem, it is said that staying out of the public glare and not moving out will help her ease the problem. She was about to begin the next schedule of her film with Vijay Deverakonda, Kushi, but as things stand, the schedule of the film stands postponed and if this goes on a bit more longer, the makers may struggle to bring their film on the decided date. Kushi is not the only film Samantha has been working on. The Family Man 2 actress is also working on a web series with Raj and DK, titled Citadel, and a couple other films like Yashoda and Shakuntalam. A lot is riding on the actress in terms of financials and it is to be seen when the actress returns on sets.