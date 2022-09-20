Samantha Ruth Prabhu has maintained a low profile over the past couple of months; Here's why
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, which is tentatively slated for a Christmas 2022 release.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most adored actresses in the Indian Film Industry. While she has primarily worked in South Indian films, she has a fan-following that transcends linguistic barriers. She has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters from South India like Mersal and Rangasthalam. The actress has been keeping a low profile for the last month or so and everyone is wondering where Samantha is, because there has been no activity whatsoever, on any of her social platforms.
As per reports, the actress is not keeping well lately, on the health front. Wgile there is no assured information about her health problem, it is said that staying out of the public glare and not moving out will help her ease the problem. She was about to begin the next schedule of her film with Vijay Deverakonda, Kushi, but as things stand, the schedule of the film stands postponed and if this goes on a bit more longer, the makers may struggle to bring their film on the decided date. Kushi is not the only film Samantha has been working on. The Family Man 2 actress is also working on a web series with Raj and DK, titled Citadel, and a couple other films like Yashoda and Shakuntalam. A lot is riding on the actress in terms of financials and it is to be seen when the actress returns on sets.
Samantha was recently seen in the very successful Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, before which she garnered a lot of love with her super hit track from Pushpa. She also made her debut in Karan Johar's gossip reality show Koffee With Karan with Akshay Kumar, where she made some really bold revelations, which made to headlines. Her fallout with ex-husband was blown out of proportion, with Akkineni fans blaming her for the fallout. The actress took to Twitter to clear that the parties involved have moved on and the hatemongers should, too.