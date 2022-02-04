Samantha Ruth Prabhu heaps praises on Alia Bhatt, calls Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer 'badass'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and reviewed Alia Bhatt's trailer of the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress heaped praises on Alia Bhatt for her exceptional performance and called her incredible. She also stated that the trailer looks 'badass and how'.

Samantha took to Instagram and reacted to the much-anticipated trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wrote, "Badass and how. @aliabhatt you are incredible.!!, with fire emoticons."