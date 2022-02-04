Samantha Ruth Prabhu heaps praises on Alia Bhatt, calls Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer 'badass'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and reviewed Alia Bhatt's trailer of the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress heaped praises on Alia Bhatt for her exceptional performance and called her incredible. She also stated that the trailer looks 'badass and how'.
Samantha took to Instagram and reacted to the much-anticipated trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wrote, "Badass and how. @aliabhatt you are incredible.!!, with fire emoticons."
And while everyone is buzzing about Gangubai Kathiawadi, several celebs including Janhvi Kapor, Anushka Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, his mother, Mouni Roy and others have taken to social media to share their excitement for the movie and are all praises for Alia’s performance.
The movie is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali. Apart from Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi will also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The movie will hit the screens on February 25 this year.
Meanwhile, coming to Samantha's work, she is busy shooting for her next pan Indian film Yashoda with directors Hari and Hari Krishna. She is all set to mark Hollwyood's debut with Arrangements of Love with John Philips and is also likely to announce her Bollywood debut very soon. The Jaanu actress is waiting for the release of the Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam with Allu Arha and Dev Mohan, and the Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
