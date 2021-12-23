Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits the gym post break; Shares a video from her intense workout session

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to be a gym junkie. She is frequently seen sweating it out at the gym to keep her fitness game on point. Samantha not only takes care of her health by working out regularly but also inspires others by posting clips and snaps from her workout session. Her Instagram feed is filled with motivational posts. The Mersal actress took to Instagram and shared a clip of her intense gym session. She wrote, “After a viral that lasted 20 crazy days..good to be back”.

In the meantime, Samantha, who was last seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise for a special dance number , has some promising projects up her sleeves. She will be a part of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the film will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles. The film is likely to hit the theatres by February 2022.

Check out the video below:

The actress has also statred shooting for science fiction thriller Yashoda. The film is being directed by duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies, Samantha will play the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently bagged her first foreign film. The project titled Arrangements of Love is being helmed by Philip John. Samantha is said to be playing a strong-minded bisexual Tamil woman in the film.