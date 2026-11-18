Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child this year, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. As the couple prepares to embrace parenthood, they recently celebrated the occasion with a traditional baby shower ceremony attended by their loved ones.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds baby shower with husband Raj Nidimoru

In a series of pictures shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu , the actress and her filmmaker husband, Raj Nidimoru, were seen dressed in traditional outfits as they celebrated the special occasion with an intimate baby shower ceremony.

Reportedly, Samantha's red-coloured outfit is estimated to be worth Rs 48,000. The actress looked elegant and radiant in the traditional ensemble.

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Samantha kept her accessories firmly rooted in tradition, opting for a pair of statement gold jhumkas. A tiny red bindi added a classic touch to her overall look.

Other pictures capture Samantha seeking blessings from elders and spending quality time with her family. The couple were also seen participating in the traditional religious rituals as they celebrated the upcoming arrival of their little one.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025, in the presence of close family members and friends. The couple is now preparing to embrace parenthood, with their first child expected to arrive in December 2026.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram . The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed who lives with her husband in a traditional and conservative household. As she tries to earn the acceptance of her sceptical in-laws, Swarna keeps certain aspects of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group threatening their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others play pivotal characters.

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to appear in the web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bl*ody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. However, the actress is currently taking a break from acting.

Additionally, Samantha is serving as a celebrity judge on the culinary reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, hosted by RJ Vijay. The show airs on Sony Vizha and is also available to stream on SonyLIV.

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