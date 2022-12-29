Samantha Ruth Prabhu hopes for a kinder and easier 2023; A look into her ups and downs in 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an icon. There's so much one can feel when looking at her. How strong, powerful, perfect, beautiful, and empowering she is. It's inspiring. Her journey from 2010 has been like a best-selling novel, if we can say. As everyone knows Samantha began her journey with a fair share of struggles and became a poster girl of how to dream and become big. With no financial support, numerous rejections, and no godfather, she began her journey as an actress in the South film industry with Jessie in Ye Maay Chesave and proved she is here to rule. Her every performance in blockbuster movies is proof of it. A look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ups and downs in 2022

Bags biggest hit of 2022 with Yashoda Professionally, Samantha's journey has been incredible till now. In 2022, she took a female-centric film Yashoda to theaters and won big. The film not only managed to impress the audiences but also made many box office records with good numbers. She gave it all, action, thriller, and suspense with the film. Samantha doesn't limit herself as an actress, she knows how to manage perfectly well, with glamorous roles and content-oriented performances. While she gave much-needed fire on screens with her dance moves in Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise and her top-notch performance in Yashoda as a surrogate. Samantha Ruth Prabhu never forgets her roots. She knows she is all because of her die-hard fans, who support her through thick and thin. As soon as Yashoda emerged hit, the actress took to her social media handle and addressed her fans for showering unconditional love. An overwhelmed Samantha wrote, "Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine. And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project."

Diagnosed with Myositis On a personal level, it is well known that Samantha has been through a hard phase but doesn't let anything push her down and we have seen that numerous times. She is stronger and how. Samantha is usually a social media freak and loves posting her tids and bits. However, she went missing in action for a few days and the internet was abuzz with numerous rumours about her health and personal life. And in October, she shared that she is diagnosed with a disease named Myositis. It wasn't necessary for her to put out as rumours in showbiz is like an everyday thing. But she put it out to the world, she told she is also a normal human being like us, who has to deal with hard times in life. With sharing about her health, she was aware that there will be many questions and heads turning, so she didn't hide away. Instead, the actress stood out like a queen, attended promotional interviews, spoke about her health condition and Myositis, got teary-eyed, and laughed it out about rumours. A few days after sharing that she has Myositis, Samantha got emotional in an interview and said, As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.” Samantha also clarified that her disease is not life-threatening to what a few publications are writing. “I want to clear up one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she said. She also opened up about her condition in a courageous note, which she shared on her social media handles. she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Confessions at Koffee With Karan The actress made everyone glued to the small screen with her candid and fiery comments at the most popular Bollywood talk show, Koffee With Karan. From opening about her separation from Naga Chaitanya to quirky and fiery comeback to questions. Samantha said the divorce from Naga Chaitanya has been hard for her and it wasn't amicable. She said, “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been. Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it’s not an amicable situation right now." Samantha also added, "Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah." She didn’t bat an eyelid while correcting Karan Johar when he called Chay her husband and not ‘ex-husband’. Are you open to love", asked Karan. To this, Sam replied, "no" and simply ignored saying she would like to go on a holiday with KJo. "Life has been hard but it's good now. I'm stronger than I have ever been," Sam added.

A queen is a queen and her social media games has proved Although, Samantha has been MIA this year from social media, she did grab attention with her post, be it glamorous pics, workout videos to fun reels. A while ago, the Jaanu actress shared a selfie about her resolutions as she sent early 2023 wishes. She wrote, “Function forward…Control what we can!!Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves.God bless. Happy 2023!!” Here are a few social media posts of Samantha that went viral