Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured on the sets of Citadel India? SEE PHOTO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her upcoming Hindi series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The actress' character is reportedly said to be heavy on action and is going through training sessions as well. Now, she shared a glimpse of her wounded hands from the sets of Citadel. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of her wounded hands from sets of Citadel. Her hands show wounds and blood stains. According to our sources, Samantha will be performing some high-octane action sequences in the web series and the makers have roped in a Hollywood action director for the martial arts training.



Samantha performs action sequences A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram a story and shared a video of practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. In eight-degree celsius, the actress is seen nailing punches as she preps for the action shoot in Nainital. She also shared a pic of horse riding a few days ago, as well.

About Citadel Helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are headlining the global version of the series. Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first glimpse of web series Citadel. She captioned the photos, "First look at @citadelonprime." Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a part of the Indian version of the show, took to the comments section and wrote, “Yassss." Citadel is an ambitious and high-budget spy universe series created by the Russo Brothers, most popularly known for Avengers: Endgame. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel will have multiple spin-offs in many countries, and the Indian installment of Citadel is one. Varun Dhawan is headlining the Indian installment of Citadel.

