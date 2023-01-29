Samantha Ruth Prabhu introduces her new best friend to the world

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of those stars who share every aspect of their life with their fans through social media. Recently, the diva took to the story section of Instagram, and dropped a selfie of herself with spectacles, flaunting her dazzling smile. She captioned the story, "Glasses are my new best friend." It would be an understatement to say that the stunner rocked the nerdy look.

Just a couple of days back, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a workout video from the gym, giving all a sneak peek into her autoimmune diet. Posing in a tie and dye purple athleisure, the Oh Baby actress can be seen doing rigorous pull-ups as part of her workout routine. Additionally, Samantha also thanked the music band Gravity through her post for proving her with the strength to overcome these challenging times.

For those who do not know, in November 2022 Samantha took to the photo-sharing app and disclosed that she has been suffering from a rare auto-immune disease, Myositis. She is also undergoing treatment for the same.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming movies

Now, talking about her professional commitments, Samantha will next grace the big screens with the much-awaited mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Made under the direction of Gunasekhar, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the famous play by Kalidas, Shakuntala. It narrates the epic love saga between princess Shakuntala, and king Dushyanta.

While Samantha will be seen doing the titular role in the film, Dev Mohan will essay the role of king Dushyanta. In addition to this, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will make her acting debut with the film. She will be seen as prince Bharata in the venture. The film's cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in key roles, along with the rest.Talking about the technical crew of the film, Mani Sharma is on board the team as the music director. Sekhar V. Joseph and Prawin Pudi are a part of the crew as cinematographer and editor respectively. After being pushed a couple of times, Shaakuntalam is finally slated to hit the cinema halls on February 17 this year.

Furthermore, Samantha will also be making her Bollywood debut with the forthcoming show, Citadel. She will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, the stunner has further expanded her horizon and signed her first Hollywood film, Philip John's Arrangements of Love.

