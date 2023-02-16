Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a ray of sunshine in THIS latest selfie; Shares a quote on kindness

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress of South Indian cinema is loved by audiences across the globe, thanks to her powerful performances and inspiring off-screen personality. The talented actress is back with a bang on the professional front after a hiatus and is busy shooting for her upcoming projects. Samantha is set to release her ambitious epic drama Shaakuntalam this April. She is also making a comeback to Bollywood with the much-awaited spy thriller web series Citadel. Samantha's latest selfie and quote on kindness

Recently, The Family Man 2 actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely car selfie. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks like a ray of sunshine in the selfie, in which she is seen flaunting her minimal make-up and stylish earrings. "You never know what battles people fight... Be kind!!" she captioned her post. The actress's post is now going viral on social media platforms and the fans are now heaping praise on her for always being a great inspiration. Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post below:

Samantha's work front The popular star has an promising line-up of projects in the pipeline including the epic drama Shaakuntalam, and the romantic comedy Kushi, in Telugu. The project, which was originally set to hit the theatres in February, is now postponed indefinitely due to technical reasons. Meanwhile, the shooting of Kushi, which marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first onscreen collaboration with the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is expected to get resumed very soon. The popular star is also making a comeback to Bollywood with the Indian adaptation of Citadel helmed by Raj and DK. The web series, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with Varun Dhawan will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets major self-love goals on Valentine’s Day; Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan REACTS