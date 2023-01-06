Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to work; Begins dubbing for Shaakuntalam: See PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress has been making headlines these days owing to the rumours regarding her health condition and career plans. It was speculated that Samantha might take a long break from her career to focus on her health after she was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. However, the celebrated actress has now put all rumours to rest by bouncing back stronger. Samantha has now resumed work and has confirmed the same with a social media post recently. Samantha begins dubbing for Shaakuntalam

On January 5, Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her official social media handles and shared a picture clicked from the dubbing studio, confirming that she has resumed work and has kickstarted dubbing for Shaakuntalam. In the picture, an emotional scene from the film is seen being played on a tv screen, in the backdrop of a recording mike. In the picture on the tv screen, Samantha is seen in a white costume with floral jewellery - the get-up of her character Shakuntala. "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness, and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home.

-Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam," Samantha captioned her Instagram post. Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post, below:

Samantha's upcoming projects Samantha Ruth Prabhu ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in 'Oo Antava' song from Pushpa: The Rise that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India's Most Popular Female Stars. Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including Shaakuntalam and Kushi, besides Citadel.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna expresses her fondness for Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Talks about latter's Myositis diagnosis