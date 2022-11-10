Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'excited and nervous' for Yashoda's release, keeps her fingers crossed; PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the grand release of her upcoming film Yashoda, which is set to hit the theaters this Friday, November 11. A day before the big picture, the actress shared a pic and expressed she is 'excited and nervous' about Yashoda's release. The actress has also kept her fingers crossed and hopes audiences like her. Sharing a pic of herself flaunting a smile with her fingers crossed on social media, Samantha wrote, "Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed. #YashodaFromTomorrow."

Ahead of Yashoda's release, Samantha shared a happy pic on social media, Check out here:



About Samantha's Yashoda Playing a surrogate in this gritty, edge-of-the-seat action thriller, Yashoda is helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The film will feature Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. Helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and playing pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. Yashoda release date Yashoda will hit the cinema halls on November 11 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Samantha is set to make her first appearance in Hindi theaters with Yashoda. Also Read: Yashoda: True surrogacy story to Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting emotional during promotions, all about the film

