Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in her ‘happy place’ as she shares glimpses of her NYC mornings; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of the South Indian film industry has a massive following on Instagram. The actress, who is currently on a break from her acting career, is now enjoying a vacation in New York City. Even though she is on a break, the Kushi actress has been constantly keeping in touch with her fans and followers on Instagram and has been sharing pictures and videos from her vacation diaries quite often. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her handle and dropped glimpses of her New York City mornings.

Samantha shares glimpses of her 'happy place'

The Ye Maaya Chesave actress, who is now enjoying a vacation in New York City, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. In her post, she revealed how her morning went, as she revisited the famous Central Park, where she shot for the iconic proposal scene of the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial.

"Mornings like these... My happy place," Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned her Instagram post. In the pictures, the pan-India star looks simply stylish as always, in a light blue denim jacket, which she paired with a light blue crop top and a pair of matching leggings. The Citadel star completed her look with a pair of statement sunglasses, a white hat, her signature 'Love' bracelet, and a pair of light blue and white sports sneakers.

Samantha is with someone who 'understands' her

As always, Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcased her goofy self with a funny Instagram story, in which she shared a picture with someone who 'understands' her. The celebrated actress flaunted her jumbo cup of coffee and a million-dollar smile in a happy picture which was posted in her story and wrote: "Finally someone who understands me #jumbosizedcoffee'.

Samantha's work front

The actress will be next seen in Kushi, the upcoming romantic drama which is set to release in September, this year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reuniting with her Mahanati co-star Vijay Deverakonda for the film, which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. She is also teaming up with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the Indian spin-off of the spy thriller series Citadel, which is helmed by Raj and DK.

