Samantha Ruth Prabhu is NOT hospitalised due to Myositis and is doing fine at home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as we all know is going through health issues as she is recovering from Myositis, an autoimmune condition. Despite her health condition, the actress recently gave a few interviews for her latest release, Yashoda. Now since yesterday, reports are doing rounds that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hospitalised as her health condition has worsened due to Myositis.

Pinkvilla reached out to Samantha's team who confirmed that Sam is fine and at home. Samantha's spokesperson confirmed to us that Sam is at home and is in shock at how a piece of wrong news is being spread on the Internet. Samantha has not gone to any hospital for even a routine checkup in the last 2-3 weeks.