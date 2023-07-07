Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not one to be fazed by trolls; 3 times actress hit back at naysayers

Social media is a cruel place to be, especially if you are a popular face. The trolls always try to put down and throw personal jibes at celebrities. They feel good after personally attacking someone. It is as if they have accomplished a mission. Social media is especially hard for female celebrities. They are criticized more for every minute thing in their lives, including the way they look and even the way they dress.

One actress who has always been subject to hateful comments and trolls since the beginning of her career is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress has also openly admitted that these merciless comments took a toll on her at one point. She had said that a few years ago, the first thing that she would do after waking up in the morning was check for hate comments about her. But now the actress is in a much better place.

The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress has given it back to people on Twitter who try to put her down. Here are three times the actress has given an epic reply to trolls.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at trolls

A user tweeted that a theater in Chennai had banners for two films in which women played lead roles. The user also added that women have come a long way, as 10 years ago such a sight would not have been witnessed.

The tweet read, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable." Samantha was all for this positive change in the industry and replied by commenting, "Women are rising"

A troll replied to her comment by stating that women rise to eventually fall. Samantha gracefully replied to the tweet and replied, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend."

Samantha was subject to heavy trolling after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The actress was unnecessarily demeaned at the time just because she was getting divorced. One troll said that she had taken Rs 50 crore in tax alimony from a gentleman.

To this, she just replied with a simple "God bless your soul." Rather than arguing with the trolls, the actress always takes the high road by calmly reacting to them.

Another user on Twitter was outright mean when commenting on the actress’ personal life. He tweeted, "She’s gonna end up dying alone with cats and dogs"

Samantha gave an epic reply to the troll. She replied, "I would consider myself lucky"

Samantha does not react to these hateful trolls in the same rude manner. On the contrary, she puts her point across in a composed manner.

