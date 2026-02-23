Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not ‘struggling to breathe’ with Raj Nidimoru, was unsure of love after Naga Chaitanya divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship has been spoken about widely, right from their wedding to their separation. The same has followed for her love story with Raj Nidimoru. But on the actress’s end, much has changed, as she revealed during a chat with Vogue India, opening up about how she’s a ‘much better person’ due to her second marriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how her new partner, Raj Nidimoru, has changed her life

Speaking about how being in a public relationship with a big star and a subsequent split, the Eega actor did not know whether she could ever do it again. Sharing her admiration for her current husband, the actress said, "When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn’t think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else. Thankfully, I was vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. And I’m a much better person because of the relationship I’m in. Because of the person Raj (Nidimoru) is.”

The 38-year-old has had a massive change in her personality following the divorce, and so has been noted by her own pals. She shared an anecdote about having met an old friend recently, who shared a voice note with the actress later, saying, ‘This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you’re not struggling to breathe.’ The star agreed, sharing, “I’m not performing anymore.”

The Neethaane En Ponvasantham star dated the son of acting superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, from 2010 to 2017. The two got married in Goa on October 6, 2017. However, the duo announced their split on October 2, 2021, after months of speculation. He then got married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was later linked to the director Raj Nidimoru, with whom she worked on The Family Man Season 2, and is one-half of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK. The two got married on December 1, 2025, via a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

ALSO READ: A look at Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's love story that bloomed behind the camera and was sealed in a temple