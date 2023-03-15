Samantha Ruth Prabhu is summer ready in ethnic as she gears up for Shaakuntalam promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in the upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films in the South. As the film is gearing up for release next month, the actress has begun promotions and also shared a pic in ethnic.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of herself in white ethnic as she began promotions of Shaakuntalam. The actress is desi beauty to behold in the white ethnic suit. The actress shows how to be summer ready in ethnic with a chic and comfy suit and we love it. She kept her look basic with half braid hairstyle, earrings, and simple makeup.

Sharing the pic, Samantha wrote, "All set for Shaakuntalam. April 14."

Take a look at Samantha's pic from Shaakuntalam promotions here:



Samantha's reaction after watching Shaakuntalam

On Tuesday, Samantha watched the Shaakuntalam movie with director Gunasekhar and Producer Dil Raju and shared her reaction. The actress shared that she loved the movie and can't wait for family audiences to watch this epic film.

After a long postponement, Shaakuntalam is gearing up for a grand release worldwide next month. Shaakuntalam was initially scheduled to release in February but got postponed. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs



About Shaakuntalam

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others.

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.