Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'tortured' with ice bath; What is ice bath recovery and its benefits?

Many professional athletes and fitness freaks use ice baths as an effective recovery tool for the body. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu too hopped in an ice bath and shared about the same on her Instagram story. Knowing Samantha is quite into heavy workouts and training for Citadel's action sequences, ice bath treatment has its own potential benefits and helps her in recovery.

Sharing a picture of herself immersed in an ice bucket, Samantha wrote, "It is torture time," followed by #Icebathrecovery and #actionmodeon. For the unversed and beginners, it is important to not stay in the ice bath for more than 15 minutes.

Samantha takes ice bath therapy

Benefits of taking ice baths

An ice bath helps to reduce inflammation and swelling. Yes, it helps in muscle recovery after a heavy workout session. The chill, cold water makes your blood vessels constrict and get smaller and as soon as you step out of it, the change in temperature helps them to rapidly re-open. It also delivers oxygen and nutrients to the muscles.

Can prevent muscle soreness

One of the most important benefits of an ice bath is it supports immunity. Yes, it is an immunity booster.

Improves mental health and sleep as ice baths calm your body down. According to researchers, taking a cold shower, a similar option to an ice bath can help relieve exertional hyperthermia. It focuses on your breathing. Ice baths might be a pleasant experience post the session but can be painful in many ways.

Samantha is currently recovering from Myositis. A few months back, Sam shared a video of her from an intense workout session and getting Jalebi as an achievement from her fitness trainer. She wrote on Instagram, "@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thankyou."

Samantha's throwback workout video



On the work front, Samantha will be seen next opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu rom-com Kushi. She also has Citadel India with Varun Dhawan. They are currently shooting for this Raj&DK director in UP.

Samantha recently attended the Global premiere of Citadel in London. She caught everyone's eyes wearing Bvlgari's iconic diamond-studded Serpenti worth CRORES.

