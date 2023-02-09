Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unstoppable in latest workout video, flaunts biceps as she sets midweek motivation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is an avid fitness freak, always manages to hit the gym every day. Today, she took to her Instagram story and shared a video of her intense workout session. She is seen performing upper-body pull-ups and flaunting her bare back and biceps.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is bouncing back like a queen. The actress is getting back to her social media game and sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life, from the gym, favourite songs, and quotes to pics. Now, she gave a glimpse of her Thursday morning workout session and it's the perfect mid-week motivation you need.

Time and again, Samantha has proved that she is a fighter and unstoppable. The actress sets all the fitness inspiration one needs to stay fit and exercise every day.

Samantha recently has a major shout to the celebrated American singer Miley Cyrus's recent hit track 'Flowers' with her Instagram story. The actress shared a reel video posed by Cyrus on her Instagram story, with a caption that reads "Goddamn!!!" Later, she also shared a screenshot of the song's lyrics that gives major 'Self Love' goals.

Samantha's professional front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film was scheduled to be released this month, on February 17 but got postponed. A new release date will be shared very soon. Helmed by Gunasekar, the film stars Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Mohan Babu, and others.

She will also play the female lead in Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer, Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda is the lead actor in the film. The shoot has resumed and is expected to hit the screens very soon. The actress also joined Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show is an Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name.