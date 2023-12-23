Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and other celebs REACT to Sakshi Malik’s retirement from wrestling

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, a leading figure in the wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday following the election of his close associate Sanjay Singh as the new president.

Visibly distraught and emotional, Malik broke down in tears as she addressed a press conference in Delhi and confirmed her decision. In a symbolic gesture, she placed her wrestling shoes on the table before declaring her retirement.

Several prominent celebrities took to Instagram to express their support for Malik and disappointment at her retirement. Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nimisha Bindu Sajayan shared stories featuring Malik's image with broken heart emojis, highlighting their concern and empathy for the wrestler.

See the Instagram stories of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nimisha Bindu Sajayan for their messages to Sakshi Malik

More on Sakshi Malik's retirement

Acclaimed Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who made history by winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has announced her retirement from the sport in protest against the recent leadership change within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This decision comes amidst ongoing controversy surrounding sexual abuse allegations against the previous WFI president, Brij Bhushan Singh, and the controversial election of his close ally, Sanjay Singh, as his successor.

Advertisement

Malik, a vocal advocate for athlete rights and against harassment in Indian sports, led protests earlier this year demanding accountability for Singh's alleged misconduct towards female wrestlers. Six athletes, including a minor, filed charges against Singh in June, accusing him of harassment during his tenure as WFI chief.

Expressing her deep disappointment with Sanjay Singh's appointment and the lack of action against the previous leadership, Malik tearfully announced her retirement, emphasizing the need for transparency and integrity in sports governance.

Brij Bhushan Singh, a six-time member of Parliament and a BJP member, has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and was removed from his administrative duties in January. However, the lack of transparency regarding the investigation and the government's failure to address the wrestlers' concerns led to renewed protests in April.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna shares her easy-to-make recipe: VIDEO